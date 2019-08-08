Louisiana Woman Claims Meth Hidden Inside Her Vagina Is Not Hers

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, told officers she was not sure where the meth they found stashed in her genitals came from.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Rolland was accused of stealing approximately $5,000 from a man with whom she had been staying for about a week. The man told West Monroe Police Department that the money was stolen while he was showering.

Rolland admitted to the theft, but, after being searched by a female officer, denied ownership of the meth stashed along with $6,233 found in her vagina. She was arrested for theft and narcotics possession, and is currently being jailed with bail set at $8,000.

Rolland joins the ignoble company of 54-year-old Michael Harrell, whose robbery was foiled after he allegedly handed a bank teller a demand note written on an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles form containing his name and address.