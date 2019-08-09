YouTuber Under Investigation for Animal Cruelty After Disturbing Video

Brooke Houts has more views on one video than the rest of her account — unfortunately for her, it is one she tried to bury.

“Plastic wrap prank on my Doberman” was uploaded by “watchbrooke” and almost immediately went viral. It appears that Houts accidentally uploaded the wrong file — an unedited video that showed her yelling at her doberman “Sphinx,” hitting, and even spitting on him.

The provocation? Sphinx wanted to play.

Houts posted an apology to her Twitter followers on Tuesday, but many of them, along with the roughly 40 million other people who have watched the video, are just not having it. H3h3’s Ethan Klein offered to buy the dog from her “at any price,” and even Logan Paul called her actions “grotesque” — though it seems doubtful he understands what that means.

To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf — b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019

“I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form,” she wrote, successfully demonstrating that her definition of abuse is very different from that of the rest of the world.

“Anyone who knows me personally knows I have an immense love for animals, including my own,” she continued. “I would never do anything to purposefully physically or mentally harm any animal.”

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is no more impressed than the Internet. On Thursday, it told CBS News that the department was ” aware of the video,” and reassured the public that “it’s been handed over to the Animal Cruelty Task Force. They’re looking at it to determine whether a crime has been committed.”