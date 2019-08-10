Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded answers Saturday after disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell from suspected suicide.

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

“We need answers. Lots of them,” Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, tweeted Saturday.

Epstein’s body was found in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to multiple reports.

He reportedly died after hanging himself in his jail cell, despite being on suicide watch, the New York Times and ABC News reported.

The disgraced billionaire had been accused in July of multiple sex trafficking charges.

The news of Epstein’s suspected suicide comes weeks after prison officials found him unconscious in his jail cell with marks around his neck, indicating a possible suicide attempt.

Epstein’s death also follows a move by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York Friday to unseal thousands of documents related to Epstein’s case.

The documents alleged some of the inner workings of the operation, “in which Virginia Roberts Guiffre [sic] … said Epstein forced her to have sex with powerful men, including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew,” Fox Business reported.