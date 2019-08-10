Alleged Trafficking Victim Names Two Democrats in Jeffrey Epstein Case

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking scheme named two prominent Democrats as part of a group of men with whom she was forced to have sex, unsealed documents revealed Friday.

The more than 2,000 papers released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York allege that Virginia Roberts Giuffre, 33, claimed in May 2016 that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with and give erotic massages to several politicians, foreign leaders, and businessmen, Fox News reported.

“There’s a whole bunch of them — it’s just hard for me to remember,” Giuffre said, according to the documents. “My whole life revolved around just pleasing these men and keeping Ghislaine and Jeffrey happy. Their whole lives revolved around sex.”

The two Democrat politicians named in the allegations were former Sen. George Mitchell (ME) and former New Mexico governor and Clinton cabinet official Bill Richardson.

Mitchell, who is a former Senate majority leader and was later named special envoy to the Middle East by former President Obama, called the allegations “false” and denied he had ever met or had any contact with Giuffre, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Richardson also said the allegations against him were “completely false,” adding that “Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre,” reports stated.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said, “It took a great deal of courage and commitment for Virginia to file her lawsuit,” according to NBC News.

Reports said Epstein was charged with sex-trafficking-related charges last month. But on July 24, he was reportedly found “semi-conscious with marks on his neck” in an apparent suicide attempt. Epstein was placed on suicide watch following the incident.

However, Epstein was found dead Saturday morning in his Manhattan jail cell after he allegedly committed suicide, reports said.

“Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell Saturday morning at the Manhattan Correctional Center, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The FBI is investigating the suicide,” the Associated Press stated.