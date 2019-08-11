Mississippi Restaurant Offers Free Pizza to Immigrants, Refugees

A pizza shop in Oxford, Mississippi, is offering free food to immigrants and refugees after the recent ICE raids at seven of the state’s food processing plants on Wednesday.

The owner of Dodo Pizza, Alena Tikhova, said that after moving to America from Russia four years ago, she wanted to do something to combat the “hate and cruelty” against people from other countries.

“We do what we can,” she said. “We have pizza, and this is maybe small, but this is just our small way of showing support and I think this particular time, that group needs of people needs support and appreciation.”

“We do what we can, so we address one topic at a time. Right now, I feel like this hate and cruelty is the biggest topic,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that the raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents was the largest single-state raid in U.S. history. The agents arrested 680 illegal aliens during the event.

“According to federal officials, some of the hundreds of illegal aliens arrested on Wednesday have already been ordered deported by an immigration judge and have refused to self-deport. Those illegal aliens will be quickly deported,” the report said.

However, Tikhova said the arrests by ICE agents “doesn’t feel right to me as a human being.”

In a press release issued Wednesday, ICE said the agency worked with the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to uphold laws established by the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) that “requires employers to verify the identity and work eligibility of individuals they hire.”

“These laws help protect jobs for U.S. citizens and lawful U.S. residents, eliminate unfair competitive advantages for companies that unlawfully hire an illegal workforce, and strengthen public safety and national security,” the press release said, adding that “Unauthorized workers often use stolen identities of legal U.S. workers, which can profoundly damage for years the identity-theft victim’s credit, medical records and other aspects of their everyday life.”

By enforcing the law, HSI investigators are able to combat many forms of illegal activity which include worker exploitation, child labor, and human trafficking, the press release concluded.