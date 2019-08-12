Naked Alleged Burglar Arrested After Being Found Stuck in a Chimney

A naked man who allegedly tried to burglarize a Los Angeles home was arrested Sunday morning after being found stuck in a chimney.

The man — who is unidentified but has been arrested on burglary charges — allegedly tried to burglarize a home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood around 7:40 a.m. until a couple confronted him, causing him to flee to another home.

But when the alleged burglar tried to escape, he got stuck in a nearby home’s chimney.

Police were called to the scene and deployed a search that involved K9s and a helicopter to look for the alleged intruder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a report 40 minutes later about a naked man stuck in a chimney in an area bordering Ladera Heights.

The neighbor who discovered the naked man, Portia Woffard, said she had heard voices coming from a strange place in the home.

“I just heard a voice out of nowhere saying, ‘Hi can you bring me water?’” Woffard told CBS Los Angeles. “I said ‘Yeah I will, where are you?’ Then he said, ‘in the chimney.’”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was then called to free the man from the chimney, Culver City Police Department Officer Jonathan Flores told KTLA.

“They had me running around buck naked,” the man screamed as he was taken into custody.

The suspect spent one night in Culver City Jail and was charged with residential burglary. No one was injured in the incident.