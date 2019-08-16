Baltimore Trash Cleanup Volunteers Save Two Men from Opioid Overdose

Trash clean up volunteers saved the lives of two men who had reportedly overdosed on opioids in Baltimore, Maryland, on Thursday.

Volunteer Clint Scherb, 32, said he saw two men struggling to walk as he and his team picked up trash in the area. He watched as one of the men passed out on the ground, and the other slumped over in a stairway. Scherb approached them and checked both men’s pulses, which were slow.

Moments later, he realized neither of them had a pulse at all.

A neighbor who witnessed the two men fall down on Monroe Street rushed over with Narcan, a drug also known as naloxene which reverses or blocks the effects of opioids.

Scherb and another volunteer named Joe Rivieccio, 38, from Florida, administered the drug to the men. By the time the Baltimore police arrived, both men had regained consciousness.

“If we had not come here and the locals hadn’t had Narcan, they would have died,” Scherb commented.