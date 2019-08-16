Jeffrey Epstein spent hours in his cell with an unknown woman the day after he was removed from suicide watch, reports claim.

An attorney who asked to remain anonymous said he saw Epstein with a young woman on July 30 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s (MCC) Special Housing unit where he had been transeferred, the New York Post reported.

“The optics were startling,” the attorney said. “Because she was young. And pretty.”

The attorney speculated that the woman could have been part of Epstein’s legal team, but said on the day of her visit no other members of the team were present.

“If I was him, I would have hired… an old bald guy,” he said. The attorney also said the mystery woman wore fairly casual attire to the private meeting.

“It was slacks and a blouse… Could have been jeans or another kind of pants,” he recalled. “But, like, Sunday brunch attire.”

The report said Epstein made it a regular practice to pay members of his legal team to visit him in jail for nearly eight hours a day in a room designated for attorney meetings so as to avoid being locked away in his cell.

“I think she was there just to babysit him, and keep him out of his cell, and just keep him company for eight hours a day,” the attorney claimed, adding, “Which is not supposed to be the way it works.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Epstein’s autopsy revealed he had several broken bones in his neck following his alleged suicide on August 10, which raised more questions about the convicted sex offender’s death.

Epstein’s former bodyguard, Igor Zinoviev, told the Intelligencer on Monday that he believes someone helped Epstein commit suicide.

“Somebody helped him to do that,” Zinoviev commented.

Additionally, reports said witnesses heard “shrieking and shouting” coming from Epstein’s cell the morning he was found dead, and that guards could be heard saying “breathe, Epstein, breathe.”

The disgraced financier was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, Breitbart News reported.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday that he was “appalled” and “angry” at the MCC’s failure to secure Epstein and warned that the Department of Justice (DOJ) would investigate.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr said.

“The FBI and office of the inspector general are doing just that. We will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.”