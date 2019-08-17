Police: North Carolina School Staffer Sent Inappropriate Photos to Student

A North Carolina school administrator is accused of sending inappropriate photos to a student using Snapchat and text messaging.

Leigh Perkins Greene, 51, was hit with multiple charges, including attempted indecent liberties with a child by a school professional other than a teacher, the Associated Press reported.

An indictment states that Greene tried to take “indecent liberties” with one of her students at Patton High School while she worked there as a secretary for sending the obscene material through Snapchat and text messages.

Burke County Public Schools spokeswoman Cheryl Shuffler said in a statement the school fired Greene on July 11 upon hearing of the illicit material. WSOC reported that she had been working in the school district for eight years.

“Our primary goal is always the safety and wellbeing of students and when questionable conduct arises, we take swift and appropriate action,” the statement said. “During the pre-employment process, we conduct background checks on potential employees. If criminal allegations arise during employment, we work directly with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Patton High School Principal Sara LeCroy said Greene had been sending the inappropriate images for “a couple of months.”

A judge set bond for Greene at $25,000. She is due back in court on September 16.