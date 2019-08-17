VIDEO: Suspect Opens Fire on Men Who Catcalled Girlfriend at Gas Station

A suspect opened fire on a group of men on Wednesday after the victims allegedly catcalled the gunman’s girlfriend, according to a surveillance video shot at a north Houston gas station.

Investigators say the suspect and his girlfriend were walking into the gas station’s convenience store when two men commented on the woman’s appearance.

The boyfriend grew angry at the two men and began arguing with them, KPRC reported.

While the argument went on in the parking lot, the boyfriend went inside his Dodge Charger and opened fire on the men whistling at his girlfriend.

The boyfriend shot at least six rounds, hitting the two men in the legs as they ducked for cover behind a parked red sedan.

The video shows the victims hopping on one leg before they were transported to a local hospital. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries. One of the wounded men was treated and released from the hospital, while the other had to stay in the hospital to undergo surgery.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who was last seen speeding in his black Dodge Charger away from the gas station with his girlfriend.