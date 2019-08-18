A California woman was found guilty on Wednesday of slapping a Trump supporter during a 2017 rally in Orange County, prosecutors said.

Jessica Aguilar, 23, of Sacramento, was convicted of one misdemeanor count of battery for smacking a man across his face during a rally on March 25, 2017, at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

After Aguilar was found guilty, a judge sentenced her to 20 days in jail, ten days of community service, and three years’ probation. But prosecutors said her sentence would be “vacated” if she does her community service, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not condone random acts of violence,” Orange District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “With political dissension on the rise across the country, it is important to remember that right to protest is afforded to everyone; no one has the right to commit an act of violence against someone because they don’t agree with their views. If someone chooses to commit violence, they will be prosecuted.”

The March 2017 rally— which 2,000 people attended— took a violent turn after counterprotesters attempted to keep Trump supporters from marching on the beach, the Orange County Register reported in 2017.

At that rally, three of the counterprotesters were accused of spraying pepper spray at the Trump supporters and were charged with felonies.

Trump supporters have been constantly harassed for showing their support for the president before he was even elected.

Breitbart News has reported on the hundreds of instances of violence against Trump supporters since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, and hundreds more of those instances have been reported as hate crimes.