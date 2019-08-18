Epstein Allegedly Bought Women’s Panties During 2008 Incarceration

Jeffrey Epstein bought two pairs of size small women’s panties from a jail store during his incarceration in 2008, according to reports.

The pedophile reportedly spent over $2,000 while locked up for 13 months in Palm Beach, Florida, after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for sex, records obtained by the Miami Herald state.

“The panties were certainly too small for Epstein, who also purchased his briefs in men’s medium and sweatshirts ranging from XL to 3XL, and size-12 shoes,” the report said. “So what, or who, were they for, and why wouldn’t the purchase raise eyebrows under the circumstances?”

Epstein was reportedly allowed to leave the prison store in a chauffeur-driven vehicle and taken to a downtown West Palm Beach office building where he stayed for 12 hours a day, six days a week. A lawyer involved in the case alleged that Epstein used that time for sex with young women.

On August 10, Breitbart News reported that Epstein was found dead in his cell after he apparently killed himself. On Friday, the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging.