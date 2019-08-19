A New Jersey woman allegedly torched a man’s house after he invited her over for late-night sex and fell asleep before she came to see him.

Authorities arrested Taija Russell, 29, on Tuesday in connection with the fire that destroyed the man’s home in Woodbury this month, the Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

Police say Russell sent several angry text messages to the sleeping resident before she bought lighter fluid, a lighter, and matches at a nearby gas station at around 4 a.m. August 4.

A review of the victim’s phone also showed eight missed calls from Russell along with text messages that read, “You wasted my money to come out here,” “U smoked,” “I see you wanna die,” and “I swear to god I hope you die,” according to NJ.com.

Russell allegedly set the fire outside the only doorway to the man’s home and then fled as the flames engulfed the home, according to the probable cause statement for her arrest.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, awoke at 4:30 a.m. to find his front entrance ablaze, blocking the sole exit to his smoke-filled residence.

Despite the hurdle, the man managed to escape the fire by removing a window frame and climbing through its opening, police said.

The man, who was “covered head to toe in soot and ash,” ran to the nearest police station wearing nothing but a t-shirt to announce that his house was burning, according to the probable cause statement.

Firefighters then responded to the blaze and were able to save the man’s dog.

“The residence and its contents were completely destroyed,” says the probable cause statement, adding that the fire was ruled an arson.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and first and second-degree burns.

Russell is being held at the Salem County Correctional Center on multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, endangering/creating a risk of death, and criminal mischief, NJ.com reported.