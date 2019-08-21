Prince Andrew flew on the late Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet on at least two occasions with the disgraced multi-millionaire’s alleged sex slave 17-year-old Virginia Roberts on board, a pilot has claimed.

Pilot David Rodgers, 66, said in a deposition that Prince Andrew and other VIP guests— including former President Bill Clinton, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, and model Naomi Campbell— also flew on the private jet a number of times.

Roberts— who goes by her married name Guiffre— was aboard the aircraft on at least two occasions when Prince Andrew was there, according to a June 3, 2016, legal deposition released this month to Guiffre’s lawyers in New York.

The pilot’s account marks the first time that Andrew and Roberts were allegedly aboard Epstein’s aircraft at the same time.

However, Rodgers does not accuse Andrew of misbehavior on any of the flights he took.

Epstein, Andrew, Giuffre, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell took a private jet flight from Teterboro, New Jersey, to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands on April 11, 2001, Rodgers claimed.

Little St. James Island, where Epstein owned property, is called “Pedophile Island” by federal agents who raided it, and lies just off the coast of St. Thomas.

Rodgers also noted that on March 31, 2001, all four people took a flight on Epstein’s jet from Santa Fe to Palm Beach, California.

Royal Court Circular documents obtained by the Sun show Andrew carried out engagements in London on March 28 and April 2, raising the possibility Andrew was on the Epstein plane.

Rodgers also claimed that Prince Andrew was on the maiden flight of Epstein’s “Lolita Express”— a Boeing 727-200 passenger jet allegedly used to traffic underage girls to his island— on August 7, 2001.

Rodgers said Guiffre was not on the flight, but Prince Andrew, Epstein, Maxwell, and a British voice-over artist were on that plane.

Buckingham Palace refuted the pilot’s claims in a written statement:

“This evidence statement was submitted in a case in which the Duke was not a party and in which any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue,” the statement said. “The statement shows a number of inconsistencies between the Duke’s alleged location and his actual location when checked with the court circular. In some cases he is on different continents.” “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts,” the statement continued. “Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

Giuffre claimed she was ordered to have sex to with Andrew and many of Epstein’s powerful friends as a teenager — claims that Andrew had profusely denied.

Epstein was found dead from suicide by hanging in a Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, after he was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking.