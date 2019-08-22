Kindergarten Student Allegedly Sent to School with Cocaine

Two people in Louisiana were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly sent a five-year-old kindergarten student to school with cocaine.

A school resource officer in Slidell, Louisiana, found the child with what police say is a large amount of white powder and crack cocaine, WGNO reported.

A teacher initially spotted the student holding the white powder bag which police say contained cocaine. When the officers searched the boy, they also found two more bags of crack cocaine.

Authorities say the five-year-old did not know about the drugs.

Police then obtained a search warrant of the child’s home and discovered more narcotics. Investigators later determined the narcotics were being concealed in the child’s clothing without the child noticing, KNOE reported.

Police arrested Angelica Stanley, 23, and Ellis Cousin, 51, on multiple charges, including narcotics and marijuana possession with the intent to distribute as well as child cruelty.

Police say that officers took proper steps to ensure the child’s needs were met. It was unclear whether his parents were involved in the situation.

Authorities did not reveal which school the child attended.