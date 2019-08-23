Atlanta Mom Posts About Kids Before Allegedly Killing Them, Then Herself

A Georgia mother allegedly shot and killed her two children, then herself, after writing about them on social media Wednesday evening, reports said.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” wrote 58-year-old Marsha Edwards on Instagram.

Authorities found the bodies of the mother and her two children, 20-year-old daughter, Erin Edwards, and 24-year-old son, Christopher Edwards, inside their Cobb County townhome in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

Reports said Edwards’ ex-husband, neurological surgeon Dr. Christopher Edwards, was worried about his son and asked police to check on him at his mother’s home. When Dr. Edwards learned of the deaths, he was devastated.

“Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made,” a spokesperson for the family said in a statement.

Photos of the mother and her two adult children posted to social media appear to show them traveling together in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

Additionally, Edwards’ daughter had recently finished a summer internship at NBC 4 New York.

“She had infectious enthusiasm and a true passion for journalism, and even more important was [a] genuinely good and kind person who will be sorely missed by everyone at NBC New York,” the station said of the young woman.

However, neighbors of the family said there were no signs of violence leading up to the event.

“From our knowledge, no malice,” neighbor Talia Cartall said. “Between the children, nothing like that. They just seemed like a normal, happy, cool family.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted a statement on Twitter regarding the tragic deaths, calling both of the children “beautiful, vibrant and brilliant young adults.”

“They filled the lives of all who met them with joy, compassion and kindness,” she wrote. “May the peace of God, that surpasses all understanding, be with the Edwards family and all who had the honor to have known them.”