Suspect Posts Bond After Being Arrested for Licking Tub of Ice Cream

A man has posted bond after being arrested for allegedly licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and sharing video of it on social media Monday night.

The video shows D’Adrien Anderson, 24, of Port Arthur, as he licks the contents of the ice cream tub, then places it back into the grocery store freezer.

Authorities said store surveillance footage from the Walmart on Twin City Highway reportedly showed Anderson later taking the carton of ice cream to the front of the store and buying it himself. However, that footage was not seen on social media.

Anderson, whose video has since been viewed over 125,000 times on Facebook and Instagram, goes by the names “Dapper Don” and “realarrogant” online. Reports state that Anderson’s social media accounts include multiple pictures and photos of him playing pranks on people.

Anderson has since posted $1,000 bond and was released from the Jefferson County Jail on Friday morning, according to KDFM 6. If convicted of the Class A Misdemeanor, Anderson could face a fine of $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham said the Walmart store lost money because it was forced to throw out all of the Blue Bell ice cream following the incident.

“This guy loves publicity even if it’s for the wrong reason,” he said. “That can lead to bigger and worse things. If we’re going to save this guy, we have to do it with this case or he’s over the hill.”

On July 2, Breitbart News reported that a young woman posted video online of herself licking the contents of a Blue Bell ice cream carton and placing it back on the shelf at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” the ice cream company said in a statement. “Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.”

The woman, dubbed the “Blue Bell licker,” was later identified by authorities as a juvenile from San Antonio, Texas, NPR reported.