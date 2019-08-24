DOJ: Jeffrey Epstein Examined By ‘Doctoral-Level Psychologist’ Before Suicide

Jeffrey Epstein was examined by a “doctoral-level psychologist” days before he committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell, according to the Justice Department.

The latest revelations in the Epstein case were made in a Thursday letter addressed to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Fox News reported Friday.

“The Department can confirm that Mr. Epstein was placed on suicide watch in July,” Justice Department official Stephen E. Boyd wrote. “Mr. Epstein was later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted.”

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial on several federal sex trafficking charges.

The New York City medical examiner officially ruled his death as a suicide by hanging.

The disgraced multimillionaire had been on suicide watch once before after a July 23 incident when guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) found him unconscious with bruises around his neck.

He was taken to the hospital before he returned to prison where officials placed him on suicide watch.

The letter did not reveal when the Justice Department psychologist saw Epstein nor did they name the psychologist, who was described as having a PhD doctorate— the highest level of education one can get in the field of psychology.

The FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death. “Although Mr. Epstein is deceased, the department’s case against anyone who was complicit in his alleged crimes will continue,” the letter from the Justice Department said.

Attorney General William Barr has already taken action, removing the director of the federal Bureau of Prisons from his post and appointing a new director and deputy director.

The warden at the MCC was also reassigned to a desk job at a regional office, and the two guards tasked with watching Epstein on the night of his death have been placed on administrative leave.