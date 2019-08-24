VIDEO: Enraged Popeyes Customer Brawls with Staff in Drive-Thru Window

An enraged customer allegedly leaped through a drive-thru window at a Popeyes location and brawled with three staff members at the fast food joint, according to a video of the incident.

The cell phone video of the incident, which has gained more than 204,000 views as of Saturday afternoon, shows the irate customer yelling at a fast food worker through the drive-thru window.

The unidentified staff member then allegedly attempts to hit the customer using a broom. The situation escalated further when the customer attempted to climb through the drive-thru window to allegedly brawl with the female employee armed with the broom.

A male coworker got involved in the dispute, giving the customer a bear hug while two other employees slapped and hit him, according to the video.

The person sitting in the vehicle behind the alleged attacker who caught the brawl on video kept yelling, “Oh my God!” as the fight escalated.

The person who uploaded the video put up a caption claiming the fight began over the restaurant chain running out of chicken sandwiches, although it is not clear whether this specific incident was caused by the chain’s nationwide chicken sandwich shortage.

The viral brawl at the chicken sandwich chain comes as Popeyes rolled out its first chicken sandwich in 47 years. The chain introduced the chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A, which has won first place in a nationwide poll as “America’s favorite fast food restaurant.”