An Atlanta attorney is accused of using his Mercedes to run over a man who hit his car with a golf ball.

Bryan Schmitt, 48, was charged with murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault on Friday after the death of Hamid Jahangard, 60, on July 30 when he reportedly struck his victim with his vehicle.

Jahangard, an Iranian native and a father of two, was allegedly struck in the driveway of a home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, about 16 miles north of Atlanta, according to a press release from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Jahangard suffered a massive skull fracture and died two days after being run over, due to blunt force trauma injuries to his head.

Schmitt told investigators he drove past Jahangard’s driveway when he noticed the 60-year-old real estate investor leaning over a trash can before allegedly throwing a golf ball at his Mercedes, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Authorities say they were unable to find the damage on Schmitt’s vehicle, but recovered a golf ball at the scene.

Schmitt allegedly told the police he stopped to confront Jahangard, claiming Jahangard threw a trash can at his car when he tried to pull into the driveway. Schmitt claimed he hit Jahangard by mistake.

Initially, the attorney stayed at the scene to speak with the police, who allowed him to leave the scene. It allegedly took nearly two weeks for law enforcement officials to figure out that Schmitt’s story did not line up with the facts uncovered in the police investigation.

Video surveillance taken from a truck driving behind Schmitt found that his claims did not add up.

Schmitt was arrested August 12 and remains in custody at Fulton County Jail.