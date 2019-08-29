Woman Stabbed to Death in Alleged ‘Random Attack’ in D.C.

A young woman has died after being stabbed to death in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night while walking a dog, reports said.

California native Margery Magill, 27, reportedly bled to death on a sidewalk after 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne allegedly attacked her at random while she was working as a dog walker for a family living in the area.

Police said Aregahegne did not seem to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that it did not appear to be an attempted robbery or sexual assault.

Resident Chris Chambers told reporters that he heard someone screaming and rushed outside to investigate when the incident occurred.

“Came downstairs and came out with my wife and all we saw was a dog across the street with a leash and no human and we knew something was wrong,” he recalled. “We looked down and we found the young lady on the sidewalk in front of our house bleeding.”

Reports said Magill graduated from the University of California, Davis, in 2015 and worked for a nonprofit organization in Washington D.C. that helps recent college graduates find jobs and internships.

Her sister, Raeann Magill, said of the tragedy “I still can’t wrap my head around it. You know, out walking a dog and to be attacked like that. How can anyone even fathom that? I mean, it’s truly tragic and I even think to myself, why her?”

D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said Aregahegne fled the scene following the alleged attack but was located inside a nearby residence on Wednesday.

Police arrested Aregahegne and charged the suspect with first-degree murder while armed, according to the police report.

“She loved the city. She loved the energy. She really wanted to build her career here and thrive off of the energy that was Washington, D.C.,” Magill’s sister commented.

The victim’s family told reporters that she had a passion for animals and travel and loved living in the nation’s capital.