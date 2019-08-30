Sanctuary County: Illegal Alien Accused of Molesting Girl, Younger Brother

An illegal alien has been accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The case marks the sixth time an illegal alien has been accused of a sex crime in this county in recent weeks.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say that the suspect, Nestor Lopez-Guzman, is a 21-year-old Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally.

ICE officials lodged a detainer on Lopez-Guzman at the Montgomery County Detention Center after he was arrested on child sex abuse charges, ICE officials said in a statement.

Two days later, ICE officials in Baltimore took Lopez-Guzman into custody, but he was released after posting an immigration bond.

Detectives say Lopez-Guzman admitted to touching the elementary school boy’s genitals, telling officers “it was a cultural joke common in El Salvador” and a way for men to joke with each other.

The 21-year-old Salvadoran national is out on bond awaiting trial because Montgomery County has a sanctuary policy where criminal illegal aliens are only turned over to federal ICE agents if there is a court order in place. If there is no court order, ICE detainers are not honored, and law enforcement releases illegal aliens back into the community provided that they post their bond.

This is the sixth illegal alien arrested on rape charges in Montgomery County in about a month. A few days ago, authorities arrested an illegal alien also from El Salvador who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint and charged him with first-degree rape.