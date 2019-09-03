Houston Police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on Popeyes employees on Monday because the restaurant chain was sold out of its chicken sandwiches.

Police officers responded to an incident Monday just after 9 p.m. when they discovered several armed, angry customers demanding chicken sandwiches, KTRK reported.

Employees at the restaurant say a mob containing three men, two women, and a baby broke out after they were told by drive-thru workers that the sandwiches were sold out.

Houston Police announced in a tweet that one of the men pulled a gun on one of the employees once he heard the news.

Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019

The employee locked the doors to control the mob when they attempted to enter the restaurant. The baby was left inside the vehicle while the situation occurred.

KHOU reported that nobody was injured during the incident. Police say the man with the gun had dreadlocks, face tattoos, and wore a black shirt with red sleeves. Witnesses say the group fled Popeyes in a blue SUV.

Popeyes has received a lot of fallout after the chain announced last week that they were sold out of their popular chicken sandwiches.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

While some people have resorted to violence against Popeyes for running out of their chicken sandwiches, others have sought to sue the fast-food giant in court for not living up to its promises.

A Tennessee man filed a civil summons against Popeyes for false advertising and wasting his time, claiming the fast-food restaurant purposely over hyped and failed to deliver its supply of chicken sandwiches to meet demands.

The man also added that Popeyes failed to deliver to its customers because it wanted to revel in its ongoing feud with chicken sandwich competitor Chick-fil-A.