The five-year-old boy thrown from a balcony at Minnesota’s Mall of America is finally going home after a five-month hospital stay.

Little Landen Hoffman reportedly completed his inpatient rehabilitation and was released to his parents to return home, according to the Washington Examiner.

“We continue to ask that His healing powers guide us and our son’s care team as we enter the next phase of recovery, which includes continued outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries and adjusting to life back at home and school,” the boy’s family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Only a month ago, the boy’s family reported that he had left intensive care and entered into his “next phase of recovery,” and now he is past that milestone, as well.

The boy was thrown from the balcony in April by Emmanuel Aranda, a man whose family said is “mentally ill.”

Aranda pleaded guilty after telling investigators that he went to the mall to “find someone to kill.”

In June, Aranda was sentenced to a 19-year prison sentence for the attack on the boy.

Also, in June, the boy’s parents said they had forgiven Aranda, saying,”I want you to know I forgive you. Not because what you did was okay, not because I want to; but because God wants me to.”

