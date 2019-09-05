Police: Detroit Woman Shoots Wife 11 Times over Divorce Talk

A Detroit woman allegedly shot her wife 11 times after being confronted with talk of a divorce, but her spouse miraculously survived, Fox 2 reported.

Airrion Wallace told the media that she was quite shocked by the reaction of her wife of eleven years. “She emptied the whole clip into my body,” Wallace said.

“I was telling her that we needed to get a divorce,” Wallace said of her Monday morning confrontation. “Because I can handle a lot of things, but I cannot handle infidelity.”

“She shot me four times in my vagina, four times in my leg, three times in my stomach,” the shooting victim added.

Despite being filled with lead, Wallace said she was able to stumble out of the house to a group of people who heard the gunshots and were waiting outside.

“I had to gather as much strength as I could, to get down my stairs and get outside, because the neighbors had heard it,” Wallace said. “As soon as I opened the door there was already people out there. I said, ‘Please can you call the police.'”

For her part, the suspect reportedly told police that she shot Wallace in self-defense. But Wallace said it was definitely attempted murder.

“She wanted me to die because she has always felt if she can’t have me, no one can have me,” Wallace insisted.

Wallace’s wife was arrested and awaits formal charges.

