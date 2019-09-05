Ohio Meteorologist Accused of Child Pornography

An Ohio meteorologist has been accused of child pornography and charged Thursday morning with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Mike Davis, a meteorologist for Ohio television station WBNS, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly selling or distributing an image of a young girl engaging in or partaking in sexual activity on August 5, WCMH reported.

Mark Gofstein, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said law enforcement executed a search warrant on Davis’s Upper Arlington home on Thursday morning before making the arrest on the charge, which is a second-degree felony.

A detective working with the sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on September 6 and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail. Davis has worked as a meteorologist in central Ohio since 1987.

WBNS reported its own version of the story on its website, removing Davis from the roster of meteorologists as of Thursday afternoon.

The news station also had an addendum at the bottom of the story stating that it would cover Davis’s arrest “with the same ethical standards that we would with any other case.”