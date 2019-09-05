Suspect Who Rapped About Killing Girlfriend Charged with Her Murder

A California man who rapped about killing his girlfriend has been charged with her murder, according to reports.

On Wednesday, Robert Camou, 27, was indicted on capital murder charges after video footage showed him rapping about killing his girlfriend during an open mic night at the King Eddy saloon in Los Angeles.

In the weeks prior to his indictment, Camou had been arrested in downtown Los Angeles on a warrant relating to a domestic violence case.

“He had been accused of beating and strangling his girlfriend, Amanda Custer, 31, on April 22,” according to the New York Post.

On July 30, Camou was caught on video rapping about killing his girlfriend and burying her body.

“I kill my b—h and bury that b—-h in the f–king dirt. The cops trying to look for me and I’m f–king trying to shut my mouth,” Camou said in the video.

“At first it was like, did he say that? He said that. And he said it with such force,” said Michael Moore, the man who recorded Camou’s performance.

“I think that everyone in the bar that heard him kinda stopped. Time just stopped. And there were some hardcore rappers up in there, and they stopped,” he concluded.

Reports said Custer disappeared in late July and authorities have not yet been able to locate her body. She is described as a 5 foot, 8-inch tall female, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

“Prosecutors believe that Camou killed the woman on or about July 29 while out on bail on an April charge of battering his girlfriend,” according to NBC News.

Witnesses told police they saw Camou place Custer’s “limp body” into a 2017 gray Toyota Prius on July 29 in the suburb of Monrovia, following an alleged fight between the two adults.

Upon further investigation, police said they also found blood at the scene, according to KTLA 5.

On July 30, Camou was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with police at the intersection of South Hill and Third Street in Los Angeles when he refused to leave the backseat of the gray Prius. However, law enforcement officers used tear gas to force him out of the vehicle.

If he is convicted, reports said Camou faces a life sentence in prison or the death penalty.