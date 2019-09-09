Couple Allegedly Blows $107K After Bank Deposits into Wrong Account

Police have arrested a Pennsylvania couple after they allegedly spent nearly $120,000 that was accidentally deposited into their account on May 31.

The Montoursville couple, Robert Williams, 36, and Tiffany Williams, 35, allegedly spent $107,000 of the money over a two-week period before they were contacted by the BB&T Bank on June 20 to address the issue.

However, reports said the couple had already spent most of the cash on a new SUV, two four-wheelers, and a car trailer.

“They also allegedly used the money for bills, car repairs, cash purchases, as well as gave $15,000 for friends,” according to Fox News.

Nate Weaver, a Montoursville resident, said he was stunned by the couple’s alleged actions.

“That is kind of shocking, with all the procedures the banks have set up, checking and double-checking and triple-checking, there’s no way anybody gets away with that stuff,” he told reporters.

The bank remedied their mistake by transferring the $120,000 into the correct account and called the couple again on June 21 to tell them they were required to pay back the money they reportedly spent.

Tiffany Williams told the bank she and her husband would work out a payment plan, but court papers said the couple failed to contact the bank again to talk about repayment.

Reports said Robert Williams told police both he and his wife knew the “mislaid money did not belong to them, but they spent it anyway.”

When reporters showed up at the Williams’ home, a man claiming to be Robert’s father said he did not know anything about the alleged crime.

“I have no idea, I don’t even know what’s going on,” he said. “I’m just the dad, I have no idea what’s going on, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Police arrested the couple and they were arraigned in court on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail. Reports said they face felony theft charges and were released on $25,000 bail.