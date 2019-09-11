The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating what was described as a “massive stabbing” at a business in Tallahassee, Florida, according to emerging reports.

The incent reportedly occurred at Dyke Industries (seen above, in a Google Street View image) in an industrial park off Hartsfield Road. The number of victims and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports:

At 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention. The suspect is in custody. […] Marquitta Campbell’s husband Bobby Riggins Jr. arrived for a job interview at Dyke Industries Inc. at about 8:30 a.m. She said she was on the phone with him and heard a commotion. He then told her he’d been stabbed.

“The next thing I know, he said ‘baby. I’ve been stabbed five times,’” Campbell told the Tallahassee Democrat. “‘I’ve been stabbed.’”

Ellen Mospens, who was at the scene of the incident, told reporters that she texted her husband to plead that he come get her from the scene, telling him a “massive stabbing” had taken place.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan said in a statement that six people were undergoing treatment for stabbing wounds.

“They are currently being evaluated by our medical team. We will provide an update as soon as more information becomes available,” Buchanan said.

Tallahassee police spokesman Damon Miller confirmed that officers had responded to reports of a stabbing, but would not provide further details.