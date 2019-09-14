Kentucky Teacher Accused of Sex with Student Said Victim Consented

A Kentucky high school choir teacher whom authorities say admitted to having sex with an underage student claims the 17-year-old consented to the illicit relationship.

Haley Reed, 37, claimed that the 17-year-old boy she had sex with eight times on school property before her June 2018 arrest was old enough to have sex with her legally, WLKY reported.

Authorities charged Reed with multiple counts of rape, sodomy, and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor. According to the Oldham Era, she is reportedly married with children in elementary school.

According to a court filing, Reed’s defense claims that state law allows the student to consent to a sexual relationship and her rights were violated under Kentucky’s state constitution when authorities arrested her.

Authorities began investigating the choir director for Oldham County High School after someone tipped them off about the relationship.

Reed reportedly had sex with the 17-year-old victim eight times on school property between April 2018 and June 2018, police said.

Reed had been ordered not to have contact with minors, the victim, or the victim’s family since her arrest. She is due back in court for her trial starting in November.