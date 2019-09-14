Pennsylvania Democrat Under House Arrest After Driving Drunk

Pennsylvania Rep. John Galloway, D-Bucks, rubs his eyes as he sits in front of his laptop during debate of final passage of the table games bill on the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A Pennsylvania Democrat is serving a month of house arrest after pleading guilty to driving drunk, reports said.

Police said they were called after Rep. John Galloway, 59, who serves Bucks County, rear-ended another vehicle in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Swatara Township on May 14.

Reports revealed that this is Galloway’s second drunk driving arrest since 2011 when he was taken into custody after running a stop sign and failing a field sobriety test.

In a statement at the time, Galloway said he realized he needed to get help for his problem and promised to take the necessary steps toward recovery.

The statement continued:

I recognize that I have a problem. I should have recognized the problem the first time. I will seek treatment and will enter a rehab program as soon as possible. There are no excuses here. I apologize to my family and friends and to everyone in Bucks County who I am honored to represent. I will accept the consequences.

“His previous arrest was resolved by his participation in a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders, so the May violation counts as his second offense,” according to PennLive.com.

Galloway did participate in a month-long inpatient program in July and August, according to reports.

Upon his arrest in May, police found that Galloway had a blood alcohol level of around .16.

“That puts him in the highest BAC category—though according to his court record, the lawmaker pleaded to a lesser charge and was sentenced for having a BAC in the middle range,” according to WSKG.

In addition to a month of house arrest, Galloway was sentenced to five months’ probation. His license was also suspended, and he must do 50 hours of community service and participate in a safe driving program.

“I apologize for what happened and I look forward to putting that behind me,” he told reporters during a phone interview on Tuesday.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.