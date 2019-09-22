Alleged Burglar Gives Woman 3 Choices: Death, Rape, or Sex with Son

A man is accused of posing as a construction worker to break into a woman’s home and rape her while her son remained tied up in another room.

Police say Joshua Henderson, of Brooklyn, 33, faces charges of first-degree rape, first-and-second degree burglary, and first-and-second degree robbery charges in connection with the attack, Fox 5 New York reported.

Authorities say Henderson dressed up in a hard hat, reflective vest, and work boots, and knocked on his victim’s door around 5 p.m. in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens in New York City.

Henderson allegedly told the victim there was construction work being done on the roof and told her to close the curtains. He then allegedly climbed up to the woman’s bedroom and ordered her to drop her phone.

Officials say Henderson threatened the woman with a gun and tied her up along with her adult son. He then allegedly proceeded to grab cash, jewelry, and other valuables from the home.

Officials said he allegedly told the woman she had three options, “I can choke you and kill you with this pillow, you can have sex with me or I will force you to have sex with your son.”

He then locked up the woman’s son in a nearby bathroom while he allegedly raped the woman in another room.

Henderson recently made parole after spending nine years in prison on a 12-year sentence for burglary, and has been arrested twice since his release, the New York Daily News reported.

The judge ordered him held without bond at his arraignment hearing.

If convicted, Henderson faces up to 25 years behind bars.