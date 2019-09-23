FBI: Three El Paso Churches Targeted by Arson Attacks

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information on three separate arson attacks on El Paso, Texas, churches.

“Keeping everyone safe is our shared and number one priority,” said a statement posted to the FBI website.

“We are counting on assistance from members of the community to keep our city safe,” it continued. “We are asking everyone to please remain vigilant for suspicious or unusual activity to include events and persons around you.”

The agency assured citizens “every lead will be thoroughly investigated” and encouraged people to contact them “regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be.” The FBI appended a reminder that any such information may remain anonymous.

The churches involved were all Catholic and all targeted in just over a month’s time: St. Matthew Catholic Church on May 7, St. Patrick Cathedral on May 13, and St. Jude Catholic Church on June 15. Each church was damaged, and the FBI currently believes “incendiary devices” were used at each site. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The announcement about these arson attacks follows last month’s horrific mass shooting by 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, in which 22 residents were slain.