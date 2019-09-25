Man Convicted of Killing Childhood Friend Same Day of His Prison Release

A Georgia man was convicted Tuesday of killing his childhood friend on the same day he was released from prison back in 2017.

Authorities released David Robinson, 34, from prison on October 14, 2017, after serving eight years for armed robbery, WGCL reported.

Robinson’s childhood friend, 29-year-old Jala Ross-Beyah, planned a trip to Peaches — an Atlanta strip club — to celebrate Robinson’s release.

Once the two pulled into the parking lot, Robinson took Ross-Beyah’s gun and “began firing for no apparent reason,” prosecutors said.

Bullets struck Ross-Beyah in the neck and above his eye. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WXIA reported.

Once Robinson stopped shooting Ross-Beyah, he aimed at another friend who fled from the scene and several security guards who worked at Peaches.

Robinson then fled his vehicle on foot, leading the Peaches security guards on a chase. He fired shots in their direction, but no one was hit.

While he fled the scene, Robinson attempted to jump a fence when it toppled on him. Security guards from Peaches were able to detain him until police arrived to arrest him.

Robinson was convicted of several felony counts, including murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole plus 15 years.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Robinson is being held without bond and is due back in court on October 30 at 9:30 a.m.