Casey Anthony is reportedly open to having more children because “her biological clock is ticking.”

The South Florida woman, who was accused, then acquitted, of the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter in 2011, said she is thinking about having more children, sources close to Anthony, 33, said.

“She knows she’s getting older. She’s not the young girl who everyone saw on trial. She’s in her 30s, wondering what to do next, and hoping that she can find some meaning in her life,” the source commented.

However, in 2017, Anthony told reporters that it was not likely she would have more kids.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there’d be a potential that some little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

On July 15, 2008, Anthony’s daughter, Caylee, was reported missing by her grandmother, Cindy Anthony. The next day, Casey was arrested for child neglect and told authorities that both her daughter and her babysitter, Zenaida Fernandez-Gonzalez, had vanished.

Anthony pleaded not guilty when she was indicted on capital murder and several other charges. However, in December 2008, Caylee’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Anthony’s home.

On July 5, 2011, the jury found Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder. However, she was found guilty of providing false information to law enforcement.

Anthony told the Associated Press in 2017 that she did not do what she was accused of and that she could not care less what the public thought of her.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

In May 2018, Anthony’s father, George, said he does not want a relationship with his daughter and said he and his wife, Cindy, “must have raised a bad seed.”