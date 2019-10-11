Five gangbangers were sentenced Friday after being convicted of the violent murder of Bronx teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in 2018.

Reports said the men, who are suspected members of the Trinitarios gang, were found guilty in June and charged with murder, gang assault, and conspiracy, according to a report by News 12 The Bronx.

The report continued:

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella was sentenced to life without parole Friday at Bronx Criminal Court. Next, Jose Muniz was handed an indeterminate sentence of a minimum of 25 years for his role in Junior’s slashing death. Manuel Rivera was sentenced to 23 years minimum. Antonio Santiago and Elvin Garcia were sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Reports said the gangbangers stabbed Guzman-Feliz to death after they mistook him for a rival gang member. The men dragged him out of the Cruz and Chiky bodega in Belmont and proceeded to stab him with machetes and knives.

Video of the brutal slaying was caught on a surveillance camera, and prosecutors claimed that the four and a half-inch wound Martinez Estrella was seen delivering to the victim’s neck was what ultimately caused his death.

Reports said the jury determined that Guzman-Feliz’s killers also tortured the 15-year-old before viciously taking his life.

Two witnesses who testified during the trial alleged that gang boss Diego Suero told them to use whatever weapon they had to kill the teenager who was part of the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Explorers program.

“If you have a gun, you shoot. If you have a knife, you stab. If you have a machete, use a machete,” Suero allegedly told them.

Since her son’s death, the victim’s mother, Leandra Feliz, has dedicated herself to making sure gang violence in her community comes to an end.

“My son’s not going to come back. I’m not going to have my son back anymore. I do not accept any apologies because the only thing I want is my son back. That’s it. That’s the only thing I want,” she said.

Reports said an additional eight men who were accused of taking part in the chase that led to the teen’s killing were charged with second-degree murder and are expected to appear in court later this month.