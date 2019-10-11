A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with threatening several farmers who told him he could not have sex with their animals.

Officials say that 31-year-old Richard Decker began messaging the Sussex County farms and horse stables in 2018 asking if he could have sex with the farm’s cows and horses, the New Jersey Herald reported.

Naturally, the owners of the farms refused the man’s requests. But Decker was not about to take his rejection lying down, and authorities say that the man began threatening the farms. At one point, police say Decker placed homemade metal spikes in driveways to damage tires on farm vehicles.

Some of the farm employees reported finding damaged tires from the spike devices.

In one message, Decker allegedly threatened to beat one of the farmer’s wives unless he was given access to the animals.

Decker was arrested on October 3 after police searched his home. The search turned up a homemade .22 -caliber gun, arrows with explosives attached to them, and more of the improvised metal spike devices.

Prosecutors suggested that Decker should be held in jail due to “a pattern of unlawful conduct that presents a danger to the community.”

The suspect is being held without bail, and will appear in court next in November.

