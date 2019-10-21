Ohio Mom Claims She Found Intruder Attempting to Bathe Her Toddler

An Ohio mother claims she was horrified when she discovered an intruder attempting to give her two-year-old son a bath inside her home.

Areica Hill told WCMH that she awoke to find a woman inside her home in Columbus on Wednesday attempting to give her son a bath.

“I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall,” Hill said. “I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.”

Hill said she snatched the woman away from her child, and her boyfriend restrained the alleged intruder until police arrived.

The woman, whom police identified as 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon, was arrested and charged with burglary.

Hixon posted bond in Franklin County Municipal Court and was later released, according to court records.

Hixon’s mother reportedly told WCMH that her daughter “had good intentions” and that “her heart was in the right place.”

Hill said she has never met Hixon and “would like to see other charges filed against her.”

Prosecutors have not yet received the police investigation but will figure out which charges are appropriate once the investigation is in their hands, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.