VIDEO: Man Accused of Smearing Feces on Cars, Storefronts in Chicago

A man in the Windy City has become the nation’s next “Mad Pooper” after authorities caught him smearing feces on cars and storefronts in Chicago.

Authorities arrested Ke Hu, 46, on October 15 in Bridgeport on Chicago’s south side after identifying him as a man “wanted for using feces and food to deface vehicles and storefronts” since June, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police say the suspect wore white gloves and carried around a brown paper bag while going through each neighborhood in the early morning hours to smear feces over residences in the area.

A video shows the alleged suspect smearing the dung all over a parked SUV. The man mostly targeted cars, but he sometimes defaced storefronts with the stinky stuff.

It is unclear if the poop is Hu’s own or if it is someone else’s.

Police charged Hu with one felony count of criminal damage to property, one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and nine counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property.

Hu was released on his own recognizance, but is being monitored under home detention with an electronic device.

He is due back in court on Tuesday.

Hu is not the first to be accused of being a “Mad Pooper.”

In 2017, a Colorado jogger was nicknamed the “Mad Pooper” by authorities and residents who say she defecated on several homeowners’ lawns at least once a week over a two-month period.