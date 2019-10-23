Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Found in South Carolina Landfill

Authorities found the body of a missing five-year-old girl in a South Carolina landfill, police announced Tuesday.

After more than two months of searching through four million pounds of waste, police found the remains of Nevaeh Adams in a Richmond County, South Carolina, landfill on Friday, the State reported.

More than 400 searchers from 40 different agencies sifted through waste material at Waste Management-Richland County Landfill to find Nevaeh’s remains after authorities relaunched search efforts for her on September 17.

DNA testing confirmed that the body was Nevaeh, WGHP reported.

“The local community and the state as a whole have been profoundly impacted by this case,” said Sumter Police Chief Russell F. Roark. “It is our hope that the recovery of Nevaeh will provide a sense of peace to her family, the community, and the hundreds of men and women who participated in this effort.”

Nevaeh and her mother were killed in early August at their home, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The search for Nevaeh began after police responded to a call at the Lantana Apartments, where a family member found the dead body of Nevaeh’s mother, Sharee Bradley.

Authorities arrested a suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, in connection with the killings soon after he allegedly fled the area. Police said when authorities interviewed Johnson, he admitted to slaying Bradley and Nevaeh:

The tragic discovery comes just a day before police said they discovered the remains of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney inside a dumpster at a landfill in Alabama.