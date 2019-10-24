Man Accused of ‘Having Sex’ with Olaf Toy in Florida Target

A man accused of “having sex” with an Olaf toy from Frozen in a Florida Target was arrested on Tuesday, according to Pinellas County Court documents.

Police arrested Cody Christopher Meader, 20, of St. Petersburg, on Tuesday after he allegedly defiled multiple stuffed animals at the local Target store and charged him with criminal mischief, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Meader allegedly entered the Target store in Pinellas Park around 2 p.m. Tuesday and went to the toy aisle. He then proceeded to “dry hump” a stuffed Olaf doll before ejaculating on it, according to Pinellas Park Police Officer Shaun Grantham.

Once Meader was done defiling the Olaf doll, he placed it back on the shelf and reached for a large unicorn doll. He then proceeded to place the unicorn doll on the floor and dry hump it as well, according to Grantham.

Pinellas Park Police Department officers arrested Meader in store shortly after the incident.

Grantham said the defiled merchandise was destroyed after the incident.

The suspect’s father, who was not present at the store, told the police that his son “has a history of this behavior,” Metro UK reported.

Meader was charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was released after posting $150 bond.