Pro-Life Group Condemns ‘Black Genocide’ by Abortion

The pro-life advocacy group Live Action has produced a startling new infographic denouncing the “Black genocide” by abortion currently underway in the United States.

Using the most recent confirmed statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (2015), Live Action shows that not only is abortion the leading cause of death in the U.S. black community, the number of annual deaths due to abortion is greater than the total number of deaths by the following nine causes.

If one sums up the yearly deaths of black Americans from heart disease, malignant neoplasms, cerebrovascular diseases, accidents, diabetes mellitus, chronic lower respiratory disease, nephrotic syndrome, homicide, and Alzheimer’s disease, they total 225,955.

Black deaths by abortion, on the other hand, total 229,740 annually.

The effect of abortion on the black community is not merely measured in absolute figures, however, and becomes much more striking when compared to the effect of abortion on white Americans. It is this remarkable contrast, in fact, that fully justifies the use of a term as dramatic as “Black genocide.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, just 12 percent of the U.S. population accounts for an astonishing 36 percent of abortions.

Thirty-six percent of abortions are performed on black women, Live Action notes, who make up only 12 percent of the population. Meanwhile, just 36.9 percent of abortions are performed on white women, who make up 62 percent of the population.

Another 18.5 percent of abortions are committed on Hispanic women, who make up 18 percent of the population.

This means that black abortion rates are 3.6 times higher than white abortion rates, in large part because the abortion industry continues to target blacks. Studies have shown over and over that Planned Parenthood and other abortion purveyors overwhelmingly favor black and minority communities for locating the clinics.

Last year, Rev. Clenard Childress Jr., a leading black pro-life advocate, denounced the NAACP for its support for abortion, noting that nearly 1,800 unborn black babies are aborted every day, proportionately more than of any other race.

While the NAACP historically opposed Planned Parenthood for its attempts to reduce the black population through abortion, it now inexplicably supports Planned Parenthood and abortion, Childress remarked.

Why is it that the NAACP, among America’s most prestigious defenders of civil rights, is silent before the devastating effects of “eugenic policies perpetrated upon people-of-color,” Childress asked, when the country’s leading abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, continues working to winnow out the black community through abortion?

Since the 1973 Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade, the United States has witnessed “a holocaust where over 20 Million African American children have been systematically annihilated by abortion and thus denied access to the American Dream,” Childress said.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome