Former IRS Employee Gets 32 Months in Prison for Tax Evasion

A former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employee was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for tax evasion.

Craig Orrock, 72, of Salt Lake City, was found guilty by a jury of tax evasion and obstructing the IRS’s laws in May, according to a press release from the Justice Department.

Orrock filed tax returns between 1993 and 2015 but did not pay taxes, and he used accounts and trusts in other names to prevent the IRS from finding the money.

In total, Orrock evaded paying more than $500,000 in income taxes.

The judge also ordered Orrock to pay $923,666.73 in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after his prison term.

The Associated Press reported that Orrock was a former lawyer for the IRS.

Just a few days before Orrock’s sentencing, a former IRS employee in Kansas City was indicted for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to collect tax money, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.