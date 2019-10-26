Two men were arrested after a team of Connecticut K9s sniffed out 420 pounds of marijuana in a U-Haul truck, police said.

Connecticut state police told WTIC that a state trooper pulled over a U-Haul truck driving southbound on I-95 in Darien Friday afternoon.

State police then brought in a team of four K9 drug-sniffing dogs to search the rear cargo area of the truck, when the dogs discovered 420 pounds of pot, according to a Friday evening tweet from the police department.

Troopers from Troop G stopped a truck on I-95 in Darien. When something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in. Narcotic detection K9’s alerted on the truck & it was searched finding 420lbs of marijuana. Both operator & passenger were arrested. Great job to the Troopers. pic.twitter.com/1Zr82IDEXF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 25, 2019

The dogs posed in front of the truck and the bags of marijuana in the department’s Twitter photo, which has been going viral.

the Connecticut State Troopers wrote on Twitter:

Police then charged the driver, Vahe Manjikian, 23, and his passenger, Kevin Conrado, 27, each with one count of simple possession and one count of possession of over one kilo of marijuana with intent to sell, KTXL reported.

Both men are being held on $100,000 bond.