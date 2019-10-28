Report: Woman Severs Man’s Penis to Escape Alleged Sexual Assault

A registered sex offender in South Carolina is out on bond after an August 8 alleged sexual assault where a woman severed the suspect’s penis out of self-defense, according to a report last week.

The Greenville News reported that the alleged victim knocked on the doors of several homes in Greenville, South Carolina, desperate to flee her attacker and pleading for help where she could.

“I didn’t open the door because you never know what’s going on with that kind of stuff,” a neighbor, Jacqueline Fair, told the Greenville News last week. “And she was saying, ‘Help me, help me, help me,’ and I said, ‘No, honey, we need to call the police.'”

The woman, who appeared to be naked and covered in blood according to the neighbor’s security camera footage, eventually found help at a local Waffle House a mile away from where the incident took place.

According to the report, the woman was fleeing from a house where an accused sexual predator held her hostage before she severed his penis to escape his clutches.

The suspect, Dennis Glenn Slaton, 61, is facing charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping in connection with the assault.

Slaton, who has been a registered sex offender since 1989, has a rap sheet of several criminal convictions. In 1990, he was convicted of one count of aggravated sodomy and one count of attempting to commit rape in Georgia.

He was also convicted of voyeurism in South Carolina in 1989.

Other sexual assault victims and witnesses have severed their attackers’ private parts out of self-defense.

Several weeks ago, a Ukrainian man severed an alleged rapist’s penis after he witnessed him allegedly attacking his wife, the New York Post reported. The spouse was sentenced to house arrest for causing grievous bodily harm.