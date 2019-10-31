Police Find Millions Worth of Meth in Nearly 800 Sriracha Sauce Bottles

Police in Australia made a sizzling hot bust after they seized millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine in nearly 800 sriracha sauce bottles.

Authorities said in a statement Thursday that the bottles, which had an estimated street value of more than $210 million (A$300 million) worth of meth, were imported to Australia from the U.S.

Police said the shipment contained 768 sriracha sauce bottles, and further testing indicated that the bottles tested positive for meth.

Australian Border Force officials made the bust on October 15 after receiving a suspicious package at a freight depot in Sydney from the U.S.

While they searched the container, they discovered “inconsistencies” in the hundreds of bottles of the popular chili sauce.

A total of four men were arrested in connection with the bust.

Task force agents with the New South Wales (NSW) Police Force arrested a 45-year-old man in Sydney on Thursday in connection with the cargo shipment containing meth, and three others were arrested earlier.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Plumpton on October 20, and two men from Victoria, ages 30 and 34, were arrested the following day.

All the suspects were charged with attempting to possess a commercial quantity of unlawfully imported drugs.

The Australian Crime Intelligence Commission’s latest numbers show that 30.6 tons of illicit drugs were seized in the country by the end of June 2018.