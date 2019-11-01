Ohio Uber Driver Accused of Raping Rider

An Uber driver in Columbus, Ohio, has been accused of raping a rider, reports say.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien reports that the alleged rape occurred on April 7 after a 24-year-old woman ordered an Uber to get home from a night out, WBNS Channel 10 reported.

Prosecutors say that Uber driver Abdirizak Abdullahi Aden, 28, picked the woman up but took her to a secluded location unknown to the customer and then entered the back seat and raped her.

“This man knew she was alone and vulnerable,” the prosecutor said.

The county prosecutor added that when the suspect finally took the woman to her apartment complex, another Uber driver happened to be delivering a fare and saw Aden pulling a crying woman out of the backseat of his car.

Officials took out a warrant for Aden’s arrest, and noted they expect the man to appear for an arraignment at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

