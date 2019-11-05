A fight over someone cutting in line over the chain’s popular chicken sandwich at a Maryland Popeyes turned fatal after a man stabbed someone in line multiple times.

Prince George’s County Police said it received reports of an altercation breaking out at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday at around 7 p.m.

BREAKING: Sources say someone has been stabbed to death over a Popeye's chicken sandwich at the Popeye's in Oxon Hill. We are on our way to learn more. @fox5dc — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

Police say the fight started when one man cut in front of another man and became physical, until one of the men was stabbed.

Officers arrived at Popeyes to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The 28-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries after the stabbing, WTTG reported.

Authorities are investigating and have not yet identified a suspect.

A spokesperson for Popeyes said the chain would be cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.

“We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot,” a spokesperson for Popeyes told NBC News. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Popeyes began reselling the sandwich on Sunday after a two-month hiatus. The chain first introduced the sandwich in August, when it became so popular it sold out in two weeks and prompted a viral feud with chicken sandwich chain rival Chick-fil-A.

Customers became so angry about the sandwich shortage that they resorted to acts of violence, such as the case in one Houston location where a man pulled a gun on Popeyes employees, or filed a civil suit against the chain for “wasting their time.”