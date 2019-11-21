Ninth Police Officer Killed in Detroit Since 2010

The shooting death of a Detroit police officer on Wednesday night became the ninth officer killed in the line of duty in the city since 2010.

The officer, who has not yet been named publicly, is reportedly an 17-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

The murdered officer and his partner were responding to a home break-in on Wyoming and Pembroke avenues where an armed intruder had entered a private home. Four officers arrived at the scene and entered the house.

The suspect inside the home soon opened fire killing one officer and wounding his partner in the leg. The suspect was also wounded, but it now in stable condition.

We regret to announce the passing of one of our officers, who was killed in the line of duty. He was a 17 veteran of the DPD who served with dedication and valor, an American hero will be missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) November 21, 2019

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also tweeted “our hearts go out to the family” of the officer “killed in the line of duty,” and the “tragedy is a reminder of the tremendous debt we owe to all our police officers.”

Please keep his family and fellow officers in your prayers, especially his partner who also was seriously injured in the same incident and is expected to recover. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) November 21, 2019

The thus far unnamed officer joins nine other officers killed since 2010.

Officer Fadi Shakur was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August. Officer Darren Weathers was killed in a training accident in 2018. Also in 2018, officer Glenn Doss Jr . was killed responding to a call. Officer Myron Jarrett also died at the hands of a hit-and-run driver in 2016. Sgt. Kenneth Steil was also killed in 2016 during a carjacking incident. Officer Patrick Hill died in 2013 after being shot by accident during a confrontation with a murder suspect.

Officer Charles Armour became another traffic fatality in 2011. And Officer Brian Huff died in 2010 during a shootout.

