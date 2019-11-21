Ninth Police Officer Killed in Detroit Since 2010

The emblem for the Detroit Police Department is seen on the sleeve of an officer outside of the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, July 24, 2013. Detroit began its first court hearing after filing the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy. The city plans to seek a …
Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The shooting death of a Detroit police officer on Wednesday night became the ninth officer killed in the line of duty in the city since 2010.

The officer, who has not yet been named publicly, is reportedly an 17-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department.

The murdered officer and his partner were responding to a home break-in on Wyoming and Pembroke avenues where an armed intruder had entered a private home. Four officers arrived at the scene and entered the house.

The suspect inside the home soon opened fire killing one officer and wounding his partner in the leg. The suspect was also wounded, but it now in stable condition.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan also tweeted “our hearts go out to the family” of the officer “killed in the line of duty,” and the “tragedy is a reminder of the tremendous debt we owe to all our police officers.”

The thus far unnamed officer joins nine other officers killed since 2010.

Officer Fadi Shakur was killed by a hit-and-run driver in August. Officer Darren Weathers was killed in a training accident in 2018. Also in 2018, officer Glenn Doss Jr . was killed responding to a call. Officer Myron Jarrett also died at the hands of a hit-and-run driver in 2016. Sgt. Kenneth Steil was also killed in 2016 during a carjacking incident. Officer Patrick Hill died in 2013 after being shot by accident during a confrontation with a murder suspect.

Officer Charles Armour became another traffic fatality in 2011. And Officer Brian Huff died in 2010 during a shootout.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.