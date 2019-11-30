Texas Teacher Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to Sex with Students

A former Texas teacher arrested last year for having sex with two teenage students has been spared jail time after inking a deal with prosecutors.

A judge sentenced Lynn Burge, 33, to five years’ probation and a $2,500 fine for each offense, KXII reported.

As part of the deal, Burge also had to surrender her teaching license, but she did not have to register as a sex offender.

The former Muenster High School teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of having an improper relationship between a teacher and a student, the New York Daily News reported.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Gainesville Register, Burge began sending nude pictures of herself to a 16-year-old boy in fall 2017 using Snapchat. She also went “backroading” and drank alcohol with him before having sex with him, according to the warrant.

In March 2018, she claimed she pulled the same stunt with an 18-year-old student, which is illegal because she served as his teacher at the time.

She admitted that nearly everything the 16-year-old boy said about her was true, but she told investigators she was too drunk to remember if they had sex.

“From the beginning of this ordeal, Lynn took ownership of her mistakes, and her mistakes do not define who she is. How she’s responded to those mistakes does, and she’s responded in exactly the correct manner,” said Burge’s attorney, Rick Hagen.